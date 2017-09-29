Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two young people have been put through their paces as they embraced a residential leadership course. Sophie Leedham and Andrew Nicholson have been named as the two successful candidates for the Rotary Youth Leadership Award, which is sponsored by Ashby's three Rotary Clubs.

Ken Billington, the Rotary past district governor, said they have been running the award for 33 years and have successfully boosted many candidates' chosen career paths as a result of it. the award includes a week long residential leadership course at Grafham Water, in Cambridgeshire.

Organisers said that the course allows the candidates to increase their leadership capabilities, self-confidence and knowledge of growing issues as well as providing them with the means to explore career opportunities and work as a team on ideas.

As well as this, a spokesman added that the course offers outdoor activities that are designed to be fun but also allow the candidates to work together and learn.

This year saw 34 candidates from around the Rotary District complete the award, with eight put forward by the supermarket Waitrose, which recognised that this level of training would usually cost £2,000 and were keen to support their applicants.

Andrew said: "I admit that before the course I was sceptical when people told me it would be life changing, but I can tell you now how very wrong I was.

"It has definitely changed how I look at people and the world. I have learned and experienced many new things, a lot of which I hadn't expected and all of which I will remember."

Speaking to the Rotary, Sophie said: "I can't begin to thank you enough for letting me take part in such a magical experience. I know you wanted one word to sum it up but I can't keep it to just one.

"It has been outstanding, motivating and definitely life changing. I'm so, so happy that I got the chance to go."

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 26 interested in this experience or would like to know more about next year's course is asked to call Ray Spare on 01530 414806, with interviews taking place in early 2018. Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland has 1,845 clubs with more than 53,000 members.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk