Youngsters in Burton have been supporting the town's Hospital League of Friends after raising more than £500 packing bags in a local supermarket.

Volunteers from Burton Young Rugby Ambassadors headed down to Sainsbury's in Union Street on Saturday, October 21, to pack bags for shoppers. The volunteers, all aged between 14 and 25, raised a total of £521.89.

Mary Bird, who is involved in the group, said: "The Burton Rugby Young Ambassadors is a programme run by the Rugby Football Union to support and develop young ambassadors in the game to become future influencers and leaders.

"They receive rewards for the time they have invested in developing rugby in their local community."

The group, which has around 30 members, meets once a week at Burton Rugby Club to plan future fund-raising and awareness events.