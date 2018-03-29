Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young girl whose appeal for birthday cards for her beloved granny went viral has now taken things a step further.

Clarissa Greenfield, aged four, a pupil at Church Gresley Infants' School, made national headlines when her letter to her grandmother was read by people across the world.

Her granny Denise Mansfield, who lives in Hereford Crescent, Midway, had suffered two aneurysms and has been left unable to tolerate bright lights and has reduced use of the left-hand side of her body.

Clarissa was so determined to put a smile on her gran's face she decided to create a special scrapbook.

The schoolgirl penned a touching verse saying: "Dear granny, My love for you is so big it has reached...".

Her mum then posted this online and got people to finish the verse by adding wherever they were in the world, taking a picture and then posting it online for Clarissa and her granny to see.

Clarissa's love letters went viral and she had replies from across the world, including Hong Kong, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa.

Now the youngster has taken things a step further and has made a very special gift for her granny, after her story was spotted in the Burton Mail by a Derbyshire artist.

The four-year-old has now worked with artist Catherine Davis to create cushions, aprons and mugs with a cute elephant design, to represent Clarissa and her granny.

Clarissa's mum, Felicity, 24, said: "An artist saw the appeal in the Burton Mail and got in touch to see Clarissa's drawings.

"We showed her a picture done by Clarissa of two elephants, her and her granny, and Catherine used the picture to make a design before sending it back over and asking Clarissa to colour it in. The whole thing is Clarissa's design."

The apron designs have two different sizes, one to fit kids and another to fit grandmothers, so that Clarissa and her granny can match when they are baking together.

Felicity said Clarissa loves to bake with her granny, especially cakes and sweet treats, so making an apron in the design was a must.

Her letters to her granny also reached American, as well as places closer to home such as Hoar Cross Hall and the Cadbury chocolate factory near Birmingham.

The book created by Clarissa, and the extra goodies she has made will be given to Mrs Mansfield on her 52nd birthday, on Sunday, March 25.

The products are also on sale to members of the public, and any money raised from their sale will be donated to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where Mrs Mansfield was cared for when she was ill.

The family say this is being done as a thank you to the staff who worked hard to support the grandmother and keep her in good spirits when she was ill.

Anyone who wants to buy a design of Clarissa's can do so by visiting artbycatherinedavis.com/collections/clarissas-love.