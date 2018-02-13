The video will start in 8 Cancel

Youngsters are being offered the chance to swim at East Staffordshire's leisure centres for just £1 as public health bosses encourage them to stay fit.

East Staffordshire Borough Council is encouraging children to get active in the pool during half-term week, starting Monday, February 19.

The promotion will be available on the council's "junior 10 multi-swim cards", which can be picked up for £10, and applies to Uttoxeter Leisure Centre and Meadowside Leisure Centre, Burton.

This represents a half-price offer and enables those with the cards to enjoy 10 swimming sessions.

Cards can be purchased from either leisure centre at the discounted prices until Wednesday 28th February 2018.

Councillor Colin Whittaker, deputy leader for cultural services, said: "The council strives to offer a variety of activities during the school holidays and this February half term is no different.

"This is a great opportunity for budding junior swimmers across the borough to get in the pool and save nearly 50 per cent."

More information is online at www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk/swim-for-a-quid