A cigar smoked by Sir Winston Churchill is going under the hammer at an Etwall auction house - more than 60 years after the great man stubbed it out.

The smoked butt is being sold at Hansons Auctioneers, in Heage Lane, Etwall on Tuesday, March 27, with an estimate range of between £500 and £700.

The owner of the cigar is 74-year-old Mike Wood, from Belper, whose father received it as a gift in the early 1950s.

Mr Wood said his father was so proud of the cigar that he stored it carefully and protected it in a small plastic bag until his death in 1971.

The cigar passed to Mr Wood after his mother died 12 years ago.

Mr said: "I have had the cigar, safely wrapped up, since my parents passed away.

"My father, Bill Wood, was given the cigar in either 1952 or 1953. At the time, Churchill was British Prime Minister and my father was a police officer in Kent.

"At night, as part of a fast-response team, my father would frequently check that all was well at Chartwell, Churchill's country home, near Westerham, Kent.

"They'd call in there and make sure everything was in order and, during one of those trips to Chartwell, someone in the house gave my father the cigar butt which had been smoked by Winston himself.

"I'm sure there is someone who would enjoy having this. It is a fantastic piece of memorabilia."

Sir Winston was well known for his love of large cigars and was regularly pictured with one in his hand.

Churchill was Prime Minister from 1940 until 1945, and led Britain to victory during the Second World War, and then took charge of the country from 1951 until 1955.

He is said to have smoked roughly 250,000 cigars, or 10 a day through his lifetime.

Jim Spencer, valuer at Hansons Auctioneers, added: "This is an incredible piece of history, the chance to own a cigar smoked by one of the greatest political leaders of all time. It’s an iconic piece of Churchill memorabilia because he was so often pictured holding a cigar."

Anybody interested in finding out more about the item can do so by emailing jspencer@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or by calling 01283 733988.