Derbyshire's top police officers are set to be celebrated in a public initiative to recognise the hard work of force members.

Residents are being given the chance to publicly thank Derbyshire police officers who have helped them by nominating them for an awards scheme.

The awards will see community officers, volunteers and police staff celebrated by the local communities in which they work.

Staff can be nominated for three categories; Community Police Officer of the Year, Police Community Support Officer of the Year and Neighbourhood Team of the Year.

Chief Constable Peter Goodman said: "There is some excellent work going on across Derbyshire with officers and staff addressing the concerns of residents, and every single day people take the time to thank me for the professionalism, concern and compassion of my officers and staff.

"It is very rewarding to know that members of the Derbyshire Constabulary are thought of very highly and our work is greatly appreciated by the people we serve. These awards will reward those staff for their hard work and dedication."

Nominations for the best police officer in the county can be made by members of the public, schools or community groups. Officers can be nominated online or by sending a completed form to the police headquarters in Ripley before the end of April.

The winners will be selected by a judging panel which includes the Chief Constable and the Police and Crime Commissioner.