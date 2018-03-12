Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of punters are again expected to descend on Uttoxeter for the highlight of the region's racing calendar - the Midlands Grand National.

Last year the annual Uttoxeter Racecourse meeting pulled in more than 16,000 people for what has become one of the most prestigious UK racing events of the year, generating an estimated £1 million for businesses in the area annually.

Visitors look set to be dressed to the nines as usual as pubs, clubs, bars and eateries prepare for a busy night in town after the event.

Uttoxeter Racecourse executive director David MacDonald outlined the entertainment on offer on the big day, Saturday, March 17.

He said: "We’re extremely happy with this year's entries for the Betfred Midlands Grand National and it looks set to be another competitive race, with a full quality field.

"Once again I thank the team at Betfred, who have supported this meeting for the last seven years and have helped Uttoxeter to deliver compelling racing and fantastic crowds.

"As it's St Patrick's Day we will be celebrating with Irish music live before racing within the all-new Guinness Village, located in the centre course, not forgetting that punters can also enjoy the full England vs Ireland Six Nations match, which will be televised on a giant screen within the marquee.

"You can also expect entertainment from Back Chat Brass, who will be making their Uttoxeter debut putting a brassy twist on classic tunes, along with vintage sounds from Gloria Sunset Duo."

A total of 65 horses have been entered for the 2018 showpiece to compete for a slice of the £125,000 prize fund on a four-mile, two-furlong course of thrilling fence jumps.

It has once again attracted some of the top steeplechasers from across Britain and Ireland.

Tickets start at £15 for centre course, £25 for the grandstand and paddock or £35 for the premier enclosure.

There is limited hospitality available, with just a few tables left in the paddock marquee.

The main runners and riders

The entries are headed by Harry Fry's Amerian, with Venetia Williams' Yala Enki , winner of Haydock's Grand National Trial, the second highest-rated entry.

Another interesting entry is Nicky Richards' Baywing, who sped home to win the recent 2018 Betfred Eider Chase at Newcastle Racecourse, run over similar distance to the Uttoxeter race.

2017 Midlands Grand National winner Chase the Spud may bid to defend his crown once more and could be up against the horse he beat for the £70,000-plus winner’s prize that day, Mysteree, trained by Michael Scudamore.

Closer to home, two Uttoxeter Racecourse sponsors and partners have entries.

David Fox, of PP Control and Automation and sponsor of the racecourse’s Trainer and Jockey Championship, has an entry with Tom George-trained Saint Are, who took second place in the 2017 Aintree Grand National, while Julie Morgan, of Pektron, has the Sue Smith-trained Hainan.

Raz de Maree has enjoyed success in long-distance chases, having won January's Welsh Grand National at Chepstow when he was ridden by up-and-coming star of the weighing room, 16-year-old James Bowen.

Trainer David Pipe has an outstanding record in the race, having won four times in a row between 2011 and 2014. Noel Meade also fancies his chances with four entries from across the Irish Sea.

Four races from Uttoxeter will be broadcast by ITV Racing, including the Betfred Midlands Grand National.