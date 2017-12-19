Christmas Day is less than a week away and Boots have come up trumps with an amazing offer
The high street retailer is handing over a free gift to customers - a popular Soap and Glory gift set worth almost £20.
The deal could be ideal for shoppers looking for a bargain in the countdown to the big day.
What is the gift?
Soap and Glory is giving away its Eyes Queen set including a mascara and black eyeliner which would usually set you back around £17.50 buying the products separately.
How do you get a free gift?
Shoppers who spend £14 or more on products will receive the free gift, with the offer running both in store and online.
This means you can get yourself a new lipstick and bronzer and receive free eye products.
Boots is also still running the huge half-price deal on the Spa of Wonder Christmas gift set which was £60 now £30.
You can shop the offer online here, or at your nearest Boots store.