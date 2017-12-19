The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas Day is less than a week away and Boots have come up trumps with an amazing offer

The high street retailer is handing over a free gift to customers - a popular Soap and Glory gift set worth almost £20.

The deal could be ideal for shoppers looking for a bargain in the countdown to the big day.

What is the gift?

Soap and Glory is giving away its Eyes Queen set including a mascara and black eyeliner which would usually set you back around £17.50 buying the products separately.

How do you get a free gift?

Shoppers who spend £14 or more on products will receive the free gift, with the offer running both in store and online.

This means you can get yourself a new lipstick and bronzer and receive free eye products.

Boots is also still running the huge half-price deal on the Spa of Wonder Christmas gift set which was £60 now £30.

You can shop the offer online here, or at your nearest Boots store.