Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wassailers are gathering their pots and pans to ward off "evil spirits" in a South Derbyshire village.

The Overseal Wassail will see villagers continue an ancient ritual designed to ensure a bountiful harvest.

Drinking apple cider, singing and dancing are also part of the historic practice, which dates back to the Middle Ages.

A wassail "king and queen" would lead a song to be chanted across their village's orchards.

Crowds would gather to make a racket with pots and pans to "awake" apple trees.

And participants of this year's Overseal event are encouraged to come armed with their own saucepans.

The wassail will take place on Saturday, January 27.

Those who want to join in should meet at the Robin Hood pub, in Burton Road, at 6.30pm.

A procession across Croft Orchard will begin at 7pm.