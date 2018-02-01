Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to improve the sprawling landscape of the River Trent and surrounding areas in Burton have been unveiled - and residents are being urged to have their say.

Transforming the Trent Valley (TTTV), a landscape partnership scheme led by Staffordshire Wildlife Trust and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, aims to involve the public in future proposals for the riverside location.

The TTTV scheme will canvass people's views on the river and floodplain, raise their level of appreciation for the local heritage, and engage them in constructive and informed decision-making about the future use and management of the landscape.

The Landscape Partnership Scheme will undertake a wide range of environmental, cultural and community-led projects within the River Trent, Tame and Dove river valleys covering around 190 square kilometres from Uttoxeter to Tamworth and including the river valleys within or near to the main towns of Burton, Rugeley, Lichfield and Derby.

People are being invited to take part in an online survey through the Trust's Facebook account to help understand what people want from the area and attend a consultation event at the Makers Market at Mercia Marina, in Findern Lane, Willington, on Sunday, January 28.

Louise Morris, TTTV landscape partnership manager, said: "The purpose of the scheme is to enhance the valley for communities through educational and family activities, access improvements, heritage restoration works and environmental improvements.

"We are currently developing the scheme and designing our projects so now is a great time to let us know what you think of the Trent Valley, how you use it, and what you want to see happen.

"We would be extremely grateful if people could fill in the survey or attend one of the consultation events as the answers they give will help shape the work we do in the future."

To fill in the survey, head to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LMJNJWY or click here.

For more information email Louise Morris at l.morris@staffs-wildlife.org.uk

Plans for Trent Valley include: