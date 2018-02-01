The video will start in 8 Cancel

South Derbyshire folk seeking to have their say on the state of the roads or crime problems in their neighbourhood are being invited to attend a series of public community meetings.

Dates of the latest Safer Neighbourhood and area forum meetings for the region have been announced. The events give the public opportunities to raise concerns with their police force and councillors, who are also in attendance.

Officers from Derbyshire Police, as well as councillors from South Derbyshire District and Derbyshire County councils, are set to attend a series of six meetings across communities in the district.

Members of the public will be given a chance to bring up any concerns about crimes in their area, as well as issues on roads, footpaths and housing developments.

The next meeting will be the Repton Area Forum and invites those living in Bretby, Calke, Findern, Foremark, Ingleby, Newton Solney, Repton (including hamlet of Milton), Smisby, Ticknall, and Willington. It will be held on Wednesday, February 7, at Ticknall Village Hall, in Ingleby Lane, Ticknall.

Melbourne Area Forum follows, including Melbourne and Stanton by Bridge. This will take place on Monday, February 5, at Melbourne Assembly Rooms, in High Street, Melbourne.

Swadlincote Area Forum, which covers Church Gresley, Swadlincote, Woodville, Hartshorne and Goseley, will take place on Wednesday, January 31, at Goseley Community Centre, in Hartshill Road, Hartshorne.

Newhall Area Forum will cover Midway, Newhall and Stanton, on Tuesday January 30, at the Newhall Old Post Centre, in High Street, Newhall.

Finally, Linton Area Forum will be held and will welcome residents from Castle Gresley, Catton, Cauldwell, Coton-in-the-Elms, Drakelow, Linton, Lullington, Netherseal, Overseal, Rosliston and Walton-on-Trent. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 13, at Coton in the Elms Community Centre, Elms Road, Coton-in-the-Elms.

All meetings start at 6.15pm.