Campaigners have called on a Government minister to lobby council bosses to stop more than 800 large lorries from rumbling through their village every 24 hours.

The Yoxall Traffic Action Group believe its pleas to Staffordshire County Council to implement a weight limit on the A515 have fallen on deaf ears.

However, the authority says it is planning on introducing several other restrictions on the road, rather than a weight restriction, because it is a primary route and is used as an emergency diversion route for the A38 and the A50.

The campaign group previously staged a protest outside the local primary school to highlight issues surrounding lorries using the A515 as a shortcut from the A38 and A50.

It is now calling on Chris Grayling, the Secretary of State for Transport, for help to ease the problems.

They have also sent Mr Grayling footage of lorries mounting pavements as they struggle down the narrow roads, narrowly missing pedestrians.

The county council has set up a freight forum providing up-to-date information to interested parties including lorry drivers and Yoxall Parish Council.

However, the group believes very little is being done.

Member of the group, Amy Summers, wrote: “I am writing to you as Secretary of State for Transport because as an electorate I have lost all faith in my local authority, Staffordshire County Council and its leader Philip Atkins to resolve our road safety issue.

“The A515 through Yoxall is no longer fit to carry the amount or type of vehicles using it.

“There has been a campaign for more than a decade for the implementation of a 7.5 tonne weight limit on the A515 through Yoxall and our neighbouring villages, Draycott and Kings Bromley.

“We have more than 800 lorries using our village road 24-hours a day endangering pedestrians and other road users.

“We are asking for a weight limit on the A515 because quite simply anyone can see the road is no longer fit for purpose. We have an easy solution and alternative route in the A38 and A50.

"The council will no doubt tell you that it is crawling towards implementation of traffic regulation orders on three roads feeding into the A515 which (they think) will reduce lorry traffic by 70 per cent.

"This in itself seems an illogical and expensive solution when a weight limit applied directly to the A515 would completely solve the problem and we have raised this with the council but never had a satisfactory response.

“Lorries do not fit on this road and it will take one sole lorry to kill or injure a child walking along its pavement.”

In her letter, Mrs Summers is now asking for clarification on the traffic regulation orders which have been applied for and the cost it will take to implement.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for highways and transport Helen Fisher said: “Our freight and community forum was set up in include a range of organisations, including parish councils, to address concerns about the issue of lorries use on county roads.

“Finding a solution in respect of the number and size of lorries using the A515 is a complex issue and we know a frustrating one to affected communities.

"We are now looking to introduce a number of restrictions on roads off the A515 which we know lorries use to access the A515. These experimental orders could help to significantly reduce lorries using the A515 and surrounding roads.

“Before introducing these restrictions we have consulted with neighbouring authorities, Highways England and the Department for Transport given the Primary Route status of the A515 and its use as an emergency diversion route for the A38 and the A50.

“While the implementation of a weight limit on the A515 still remains an option, this will not be considered until the current experimental orders have been introduced, monitored and reviewed.”