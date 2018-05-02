Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for 135 new houses in Yoxall which would increase the size of the village by a quarter have been thrown out following a wave of objections from local residents.

Cheshire-based Gladman Developments has been told it will not be allowed to build 135 homes on 18 acres of fields off Lightwood Road because the site is not identified for development in the recently-created Local Plan – which acts as a blueprint for future housing sites.

A total of 126 objections were submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council whose planning committee refused the application on Tuesday, April 24, on the basis that the proposal was outside the settlement boundary of the village and did not form part of its Local Plan strategy.

Despite the opposition, the applicant said its ‘distinctive and high quality’ development would ‘positively define the settlement edge’ along with public open space and a children’s play area. It would have also poured more than half a million pounds into education for local schools.

Applicants Gladman Developments, in a report, added: “It will provide a choice of housing to meet the needs of the area while respecting and enhancing the urban edge location.

“The design seeks to link with and enhance the existing public right of way network and also aims to promote the use of sustainable transport.

“The proposed green infrastructure aims to ensure the built elements can be successfully integrated within the landscape setting, and ensure that the proposals provide an appropriate transition between the proposed development and the wider countryside setting.”

The housing developer also claimed that Yoxall was considered to be well served by shops and schools.

The report added: “No further local service or community facility development is planned at the site, however the proposals will seek to enhance existing links between the site and these facilities, as well as proposing additional footpath links to the village and wider footpath network.”

But the application sparked 126 objections from villagers and from Yoxall Parish Council which claimed that the site is not located on, and does not have good links to, the highway network, and ‘access to local services is achievable but inconvenient’.

The parish council was also concerned the development would lead to a significant increase in the size of the settlement, claiming: “To put this into perspective, Yoxall has seen the development of 80 new homes over the past 25 years to 2015.

"The proposed development would be just over 42 years’ worth of growth on just one site. This proposal would have the potential to prevent the village from planning for any future changes and needs.”

Many of the villagers raised concerns that the development was outside the development boundary, as designated in the adopted Local Plan and the Made Yoxall Neighbourhood Development Plan.

Objections also claimed it would have an adverse impact on amenities.

One objector said: “Local services such as schools and healthcare providers are at capacity and cannot cope with additional development. The doctor surgery is privately-owned and does not have capacity to expand.”

Another said: “(There is) inadequate services and facilities within the village to serve a growing population of this magnitude, meaning people will be forced to leave the village to obtain such goods and services which is in itself wholly unsustainable.”

The council’s planning officers agreed to recommend the plans for refusal which was agreed by the planning committee.

Officers said the council can already demonstrate a five-year land supply for homes which does not include the Lightwood Road site.