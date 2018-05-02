Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 members of the Scouts in Yoxall marked the Easter period by taking part in a sponsored walk - and raised £800.

The walk was held in aid of 'Walk for Water', a charity which aims to help people around the world get access to clean water.

Friends and families of Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from the Foresters Scout group, based in Yoxall, took part in the walk on the day that the world recognised 'world water day', Saturday, March 24.

Scouts across the world completed their own challenges and events in order to raise funds and awareness of the issue.

Around 633 million people worldwide lack basic access to clean water, while 2.4 billion do not have access to an adequate toilet.

The walk started with the Scouts, aged from ten-and-a-half years old to 14, heading off from Barton Marina, for six miles before the Cubs, from eight-years-old, set off from Shobnall for four miles.

They were then joined by the Beavers, aged between six and eight, at Branston Water Park, with the whole group walking together for two miles.

Half of the money raised has been given to WaterAid, a charity group set up to provide as many people as possible with clean and sanitary drinking water.

The other half was handed to the Lichfield and Hatherton Canal Restoration Trust, a group the Scout troop has worked with before, which is aiming to restore canal systems between Staffordshire and the West Midlands.

The group are currently looking for extra support from volunteers in order to grow even further and offer more opportunities to young people.

Anybody interested in volunteering should get in touch through the troop’s dedicated Facebook page online at www.facebook.com/forestersscouts/ .