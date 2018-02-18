Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Playful bull terrier Leila is desperately seeking a loving home after enduring a lengthy stay confined to kennels - following rejections from just two would-be owners in seven months.

Leila, a loving and affectionate eight and a half year old English Bull Terrier cross, has been left on the shelf due to a stigma about her breed and health problems including liver disease and arthritis.

Volunteers at the RSPCA's Hillfield Animal Home in Stretton have become increasingly saddened by Leila’s plight and are desperate to find her a loving new owner.

Kennel supervisor Nicki Bailey, 32, said: "Leila came to us in August last year after an inspector became worried that she was underweight. Her owner signed her over to us and she has been with us ever since.

"Sadly she has been passed from pillar to post all her life and has been in and out of kennels so she doesn’t really get attached to people.

"It takes her a while to get to know somebody and I would recommend that anyone who is interested in taking Leila home, comes to visit her a few times first so they can build that bond.

"She has found her stay here difficult and she gets very stressed in the kennels because she wants to be out and about exploring. Leila needs and deserves to be in a comfortable home with love and care where she feels secure."

Miss Bailey, who lives in Nottingham, has worked at the rescue centre for a year and said it was "very upsetting" to see Leila keep getting left behind.

She said: "A couple of people have been to see her but two people in seven months is very sad. Leila is a very affectionate dog but people seem to get turned off by her bull breed and her health problems.

"Leila has liver disease which is managed at the moment with medication and she also suffers from a bit of arthritis but she is not on medication for that.

"Her weight can be a little bit hit and miss too but she is otherwise very fit and she can live a normal happy life.

"Given her breed it is not unusual for her to have such a lengthy stay but it is such a shame. I think people have an idea of bull breeds and there are lots of stigmas attached but Leila is very cuddly and likes fuss.

"Her favourite thing to do is play with a tennis ball and go swimming."

Nicki said Leila hated cats and stressed the the team was looking for an adult-only home which would suit Leila best.

She said: "Leila doesn’t get on with other animals and she hates cats so it would nice for her to go somewhere quiet; a rural home would be perfect.

"She needs a patient owner who is willing to give her time to settle in and see that gorgeous side to Leila that we love. Hopefully she won’t be here much longer because she really deserves to find her forever home."

If you are interested in finding out more about Leila, please call 01283 569165 or visit www.rspcaburton.org.uk and fill in the adoption questionnaire.

Other dogs up for grabs at the rescue home

The Stretton animal home also has a selection of other dogs searching for their forever homes.

These include Marley, a six year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who was taken to the centre due to his owner's ill health.

He loves life and is described as a "happy boy who craves human interaction and company and loves showing off with his big football, although any toy will do!"

Gorgeous Gerry is a five-year-old German Shepherd cross Boxer, who is very energetic and will need all his basic training.

He has spent the majority of his life outdoors, living in a garden and is now on the lookout for a forever, loving home where he can be the centre of attention.

Brodie and Rusty come as a pair, as they are father and son and have a close bond. Rusty is a five-year-old Terrier mix, who is a "real happy chap" and gets on with other dogs.

He loves chasing after a ball and his squeaky toys. Brodie is a three-year-old, and is the son of Rusty. He is predominantly Chihuahua.

Alfie is a Pointer cross, and is said to be a "real lovable lump." He arrived at the rescue centre via an inspector, due to his owner being unable to cope.

He had a severe skin allergy on his back when he arrived but this is now under control with medication. The RSPCA say he is "a real cracker of a boy, knows his basic commands and is a real foodie."

Roxy is an eight-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. She arrived at the centre with another male Staffie, but due to her strong personality she is being re-homed as an only pet.

She enjoys all the attention on her, and is never far from someone's lap.