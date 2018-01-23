The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with stabbing a 16-year-old girl in Burton.

The incident happened at 7pm last night in the ground of All Saints' Church in Branston Road, Burton.

Despite "significant but not life-threatening" stab wounds to her neck, the young girl walked herself more than two miles to Queen's Hospital in Burton where she was treated for injuries, said a police spokesman.

The man, of no fixed address, was arrested at around 2pm and remains in police custody pending further investigations.

He has not yet been charged.

Staffordshire police cordoned the church grounds off for nearly five hours to preserve any evidence which may have remained at the scene.

Forensic police and officers were seen searching through bins and bushes in an attempt to find further evidence.

It was closed from 7am until 10.45am.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to call police on 101 quoting incident number 757 of January 22.