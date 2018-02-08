Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man clubbed his 16-year-old border collie over the head in an attempt to kill her because he did not want to look after her any more, a court has heard.

David Greenhill, 41, tried to brutally kill his dog Missy as she no longer had control of her bowels before dumping her near-lifeless body in the garden of his Goldenhill home, in Stoke-on-Trent, the court was told.

A neighbour heard whining and barking and then watched in horror as Greenhill came out the back door and clubbed Missy once more.

North Staffordshire Justice Centre heard Greenhill was arrested and the pet had to be put to sleep to end her pain.

Now the defendant, or Sneyd Place, Goldenhill, has been handed a suspended prison sentence and banned from keeping animals for life.

Roger Price, prosecuting, said a neighbour was woken by a dog barking and whimpering in the early hours of June 9, 2017.

He added: "His neighbour looked to see if the dog had been let in and she noticed the defendant coming out of his back door holding a wooden object.

"She saw him bring it down twice in a downward motion and heard the two most pitiful whines each time he made contact.

"She then saw him go inside the house with the piece of wood. She went and banged on his door and he leaned out of the window and said 'the dog is dead, she's gone off her back legs.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"The police arrived shortly after. She was surprised that the dog was alive when it was carried away by police as she was hit with such force."

The court heard that the defendant showed "no emotion" before being arrested and confessing his actions, the Stoke Sentinel reports.

Mr Price added: "Officers entered the yard and saw the dog was alive but was breathing erratically and they noticed a pool of blood on the floor below its head.

"The defendant said that he had never taken the dog for treatment and expressed in hindsight that he should have done.

"Police took the dog to the out-of-hours Vets Now in Longton and a vet examined the dog. The dog was unresponsive, was short of breath and was bleeding from its nostrils and its mouth.

"Deep pain was present. Brain injury was expected due to the trauma so the vet euthanized the dog to prevent further suffering."

Greenhill admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and failing to ensure an animal’s welfare.

Callum Morris, mitigating, said: "He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and he knows what he has done is wrong. He is sorry for what he has done. He wishes he could turn the clocks back.

"He suffers with mental health problems and does not know why he did it. He made full admissions in his interview and co-operated with the police.

"He lives on his own at his own property and is a self-employed gardener. He understands that he won’t be able to have dogs any longer."

Chairman of magistrates Adrian Robinson sentenced Greenhill to a 12-week custodial sentence which wa suspended for 12 months.

The defendant was also made the subject of a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement with 120 hours unpaid work. He must pay £415 costs.