The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 15th-century bishop’s ring found by a lorry driver with a metal detector has fetched thousands after sparking a bidding war at auction.

The amazing artefact was sold for £7,100 after going under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall.

It was found by Adam Day, an HGV driver from Hull, in a farmer’s field near Beverley Minster in Yorkshire.

He watched on with delight as a private buyer snapped up the medieval relic - and will share his bounty with the farmer on whose land it was buried.

Mr Day, whose find has made headlines around the world, said: "I will be sharing the proceeds from the sale with two of my metal detecting friends and the farmer who owns the land where the ring was found.

"I was shaking when I found it. It was quite close to the surface, not buried deep in the ground.

"It is engraved with St George and St Catherine and features floral emblems.

"Beverley Minster is nearby and it is likely the ring belonged to a priest from there. It dates back to between 1450-1550."

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "I am delighted for Adam. What Englishman wouldn’t want to own a 15th-century ring featuring St George, the Patron Saint of England?

"It is a superb example of the craftsmanship of the time. Only high-ranking figures such as bishops or nobility would have been able to afford a ring of such high quality featuring fine decorative engraving and faceting.

"It may well have belonged to a bishop from Beverley Minster and would have been commissioned.

"It was an amazing find and I am delighted to see the ring go to a new home today."

Beverley Minster, in East Riding, is one of the largest parish churches in the UK.

It is bigger than one third of all English cathedrals and regarded as a gothic masterpiece.

Mr Day, who took up metal detecting three years ago, said: "You can see Beverley Minster from the field where I found the ring."

He sought the farmer’s permission before exploring the land with his friend, fellow-metal detectorist Pete Birkett.

He added: "I have had some interesting finds before, including a Bronze-age flat axe and Celtic brooch, but this is the best one yet."