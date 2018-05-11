Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hatton pensioner who dedicates his life to helping the poor and vulnerable in Burton has been nominated for a Burton Mail Heroes award.

Mick Cramp first joined the Burton Soup Kitchen around six years ago after taking voluntary redundancy from his job as a front-end loader driver.

The 71-year-old said he saw a piece calling for volunteers in the Burton Mail and decided to use his new free-time to help "give back to the community".

He said: "I wanted to do something for the community. I needed to find something to do so I thought I would try it."

The Burton Soup Kitchen, in Rangemore Street, aims to offer soup as well as hot and cold drinks to isolated, vulnerable and lonely people in a bid to improve their quality of life.

Volunteers also work with the local food banks so visitors can access food parcels, clothing and toiletries.

They are also involved with other agencies such as the Burton YMCA, Trent & Dove Housing, the Star Foundation, the Eaten Foundation and social services.

The kitchen also acts as a safe place where individuals in Burton can have a "warm, dry spell" as well as a place to talk and "gain help or guidance".

Father-of-two Mick said: "It's surprising how people respond. I'm really grateful that people donate not only from Burton, but from Tamworth, Ashbourne and Derby.

"Without all the volunteers it would come to a grinding halt. Some of the people who visit need help but they don't have a safety net when they've tried and gone so far and need more support, and they find there's nothing there.

"It's such a shame to see some who are trying, and you see them after a month, and they are still visiting the Soup Kitchen."

Burton Soup Kitchen opens its doors to the public three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The small team of four, including chairman Mick, start the day by setting the tables out and seeing what previous visitors had for their meals so as to not replicate Monday, Wednesday and Fridays' meals for them.

The volunteers begin preparing the food ready for noon, whether it be soup, sausage, chips or beans as well as tea and coffee.

"It's a mad rush," Mick said. "As soon as it starts we feed them as best as we can.

"A few years ago we initiated a scheme where we teamed up with the burger van Splash Wagon in Station Street.

"We put money behind the counter and gave some plastic tokens to people, mostly rough sleepers.

"The plastic tokens could be exchanged at the burger van because if you give them money you know what can happen sometimes. Then they can have at least one hot thing."

"You can't really describe the feeling. I just like that we're doing something to help, although we shouldn't have to in this day and age."

Mick has been nominated for The Volunteer of the Year Award as part of our Burton Mail Heroes Awards taking place in July.

The Volunteer of the Year Award is sponsored by the Riviera Travel, a tour operator based in Wetmore Road, Burton.

The awards aim to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of people, include unsung heroes and outstanding neighbouring who go that extra mile to help others without a second thought for themselves.

Nominations are still open - and anyone can nominate someone they think deserves recognition.

The Burton Mail Heroes Awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, July 4, at the Burton Albion Football Club. The ceremony will consist of a drinks reception, three course meal, celebrity hosts and the awards themselves where category winners will be announced.

To nominate your hero and say the biggest thank you of all, all you need to for do is fill out this form. It's quick and easy to do.

