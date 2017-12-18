The video will start in 8 Cancel

After the recent polar ice blast we're in for a milder week in Burton and South Derbyshire.

Some fog patches are likely to appear this morning but will clear as we enter the afternoon, providing a generally bright day across the region.

There will be sunny smells this afternoon, reaching highs of 5C at around noon. However, it will still feel rather chilly.

Tonight our readers can expect a cold and frosty evening with fog or freezing fog likely to reform quickly during the night, possibly becoming widespread.

Tomorrow on Tuesday, December 19, fog and low cloud is set to clear throughout the day as milder air spreads southeast.

Some patchy, light rain or drizzle is expected. A high of 8C will be reached at 10pm in the evening.