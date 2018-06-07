Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents of young bikers are urged to book youngsters in for a special workshop in Burton which will save £50 from the price of their basic training and prepare them for the road.

Every biker in the UK has to complete their Compulsory Basic Training (CBT), which costs £129, before they can be let loose on public highways.

The Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership is working with the county council to run a pilot scheme in which youngsters will complete a two-hour 'pre-CBT' workshop to gain advice on safer riding, rules of the road and an overview of the Highway Code.

The workshops aim to better prepare young bikers for life on the road and will slice a considerable chunk off the price of their test.

Road Safety Officer Kevin Wilcox, 57, said: "We're hoping the event will be well attended by local bikers. We will be teaching them about the Highway Code and ways to stay safe when riding on the roads.

"People can also share their own tips together for riding safely.

"We want as many people as possible to come along and, ultimately, ride much more safely.

"Hopefully having £50 taken off the cost of the CBT will be a great incentive."

The workshop will be held at Burton Fire Station on Friday, June 8, from 6.30pm until 9pm, enabling young bikers to gather together and learn more about how to stay safe on the road and how to become better and safer riders.

It is being run in conjunction with Burton-based LDC Car and Motorcycle Training, where bosses are keen to see young people become better prepared for the road.

Tom Bayliss, 20, of Tutbury Road, Burton, recently passed his CBT with help from the company and said he thought the session would be a great experience for young bikers before undertaking their training.

He said: "Anything that people can do to make themselves safer on the road is a good thing in my opinion.

"If you're out on the road, you haven't got a lot to protect you, like cars have, so it's important to drive safely but also how to react safely if something unexpected happens."

Helen Fisher, cabinet member from Staffordshire County Council, said: "Staffordshire continues to have some of the safest roads in the country which is something we are very proud of and have worked hard to achieve.

"While we have seen a reduction in motorcycle casualties over the last 10 years which is encouraging news, we want to reduce this even further. Young bikers are particularly at risk on the roads and our campaigns will help make them better, safer riders.

"Having to only complete the CBT before embarking on their riding life means young riders are very inexperienced with little knowledge of the Highway Code and the 'Rules of the Road.'

"Our new workshops will not only give them the extra knowledge and skills to keep them safe but they'll save money on the cost of the course too."

A young bikers' barbecue will also be held over the summer in a bid to attract young people to meet other bikers and learn how to stay safe on the road.

Other initiatives running to improve the safety of young bikers include 'The Adventures of Biker Jack' mobile app, with more advice, videos and a competition run through the 'Staffs Biker Jack' Facebook page.

Anyone who is interested in taking the team up on the offer is urged to get in touch with Kevin Wilcox by calling 07855 336922.