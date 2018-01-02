17:00

Delays of up to 25 minutes expected

Motorists could be hit with delays of 25 minutes as traffic is building on the A38 after an earlier accident.

Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported that traffic is queuing on the A516 heading away from Derby and towards the island by the Findern Wyevale Garden Centre. It has also been reported that there is congestion to the A52 Ashbourne Road at Markeaton Island.

It is currently not known how long it will be before the road is re-opened.