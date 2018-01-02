Motorists are facing delays on the A38 southbound after an accident between A516 and Findern, close to the Wyevale Garden Centre.
Traffic is queuing in the area while emergency services are dealing with the incident.
Highways England says traffic will return to normal by 5.30pm
Highways England has reported that there is congestion on the A38 between the A52 and the junction with the A50.
The organisation has warned there are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic.
Normal traffic conditions are expected to be restored between 5.15pm and 5.30pm.
Delays of up to 25 minutes expected
Motorists could be hit with delays of 25 minutes as traffic is building on the A38 after an earlier accident.
Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported that traffic is queuing on the A516 heading away from Derby and towards the island by the Findern Wyevale Garden Centre. It has also been reported that there is congestion to the A52 Ashbourne Road at Markeaton Island.
It is currently not known how long it will be before the road is re-opened.
One car believed to be involved
A spokesman from Derbyshire Police has said that there is just one vehicle involved in the crash.
A spokesman said: “There is just one vehicle involved - a Ford Fiesta.
“We believe the incident happened just under the bridge for the A516 and traffic is building. The northbound is unaffected.”
They added it is not known how long it will be until the lane is re-opened.
Derbyshire Police tweets about crash
Derbyshire Police has tweeted about the closure, saying that one lane of the A38 southbound has been closed because of an accident.