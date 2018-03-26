Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One lane of the A38 is expected to remain closed overnight as work continues on a burst water main.

The road first closed on both sides at 10.45pm on Sunday, March 25 after a pipe burst and flooded the road.

Damage was sustained, and the southbound side reopened at 6.25am today.

The road between the A513 for Alrewas and the B5016, for Barton remains closed due to the flooding, and traffic continues to queue on the road.

A diversion is in place for drivers and signs have been put up for drivers to follow the A513, A515 and B5016 to Barton and vice-versa for those travelling out of Burton.

A tweet from Highways England reads: "The A38 near Barton is expected to remain closed at the A513 Alrewas junction overnight for ongoing pipe replacement works.

"The surface area of tarmac that requires replacing needs additional time to cure, and it isn't safe to open either lane until this is done."

Traffic is continuing to be affected between Lichfield and Burton, with contractors from South Staffs Water continuing to fix the issue.

The company has apologised for the closure of the northbound road, and work is continuing to repair the 18-inch pipe before the road can reopen.

The full statement reads: "The company is aware of the travel impact the road closure is having and the inconvenience caused, while its teams remain on site and work to repair the 18-inch pipe before this key route is re-opened.

"These works are being delivered in close liaison with Highways England and Staffordshire County Council Highways.

"Previously, South Staffs Water received a report of water coming out of a drain cover at this location and carried out investigations.

"Initially, it was unclear if the source of the water was local run-off, from a sewer or from the company's water main and to support this work, Highways England arranged for drain clearing works, which were carried out overnight on 23 March.

"With the A38 being a major road, significant planning is required before the road can be closed to undertake the required advanced investigation. This planning was in progress at the time when the main burst on 25 March at 10pm.

"As soon as the pipe is repaired, the road surface will be re-laid and the road will re-open soon after that.

"South Staffs Water has re-routed its water supplies, following the burst pipe, so the impact on South Staff Water customers, in terms of water provision, is minimal with eight customers being currently without supply in the immediate vicinity of the burst pipe."

For more information, follow our live blog here: https://www.burtonmail.co.uk/news/live-flooding-closes-part-a38-1382977 .