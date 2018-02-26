An accident on the A38 near Fradley is causing delays on up to 30 minutes for motorists this morning, Monday, February 26.

Traffic and travel information website, Inrix states the crash is believed to have happened at Wood End Lane for the Fradley Park turn off at around 7am and traffic is queuing.

The southbound carriageway has been partially blocked by the collision and Highways England has reported there will be severe delays for motorists.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the accident or if anybody has been injured as a result of the crash.

The agency says there are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic, but normal traffic conditions are expected by 8.15am.

