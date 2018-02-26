An accident on the A38 near Fradley is causing delays on up to 30 minutes for motorists this morning, Monday, February 26.
Traffic and travel information website, Inrix states the crash is believed to have happened at Wood End Lane for the Fradley Park turn off at around 7am and traffic is queuing.
The southbound carriageway has been partially blocked by the collision and Highways England has reported there will be severe delays for motorists.
It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the accident or if anybody has been injured as a result of the crash.
The agency says there are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic, but normal traffic conditions are expected by 8.15am.
Accident still causing problems on A38
A spokesman from Staffordshire Police said:
We were called at 7am to reports of a crash involving two vehicles.
The outside lane was blocked past the Shell garage just before Lichfield.
A Peugeot and a Volvo were involved in the collision and it looks like one has gone into the back of the other.
One car is fine, but the other has been damaged and will need to be recovered.
Paramedics are also on the scene, but we do not know if anybody has been injured.
Warning of delays heading into work
Motorists heading into work this morning are still being warned to expect some delays on the A38 near Fradley after the early accident, which has caused a build up of traffic on the southbound side.
Map shows traffic at the scene
Traffic is building around Hilliard’s Cross, where the crash happened.
Delays to bus services
Bus operator Midland Classic has said there will be disruption to the X12 and 811 services this morning.
A spokesman said:
There has been a three car shunt on the A38 between Alrewas and Fradley southbound. Traffic is queuing / crawling back as far as Barton. Expect some delays to services X12 and 811 as a result.