A man from Burton has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, police have confirmed.

A Renault and a Vauxhall were involved in the crash, which happened at 8.40am this morning, Tuesday, March 20, on the A38.

The 55-year-old was arrested by officers from Staffordshire Police at the scene of the collision.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 8.40am to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A38 southbound.

"The incident involved a Renault and a Vauxhall and no injuries have been reported.

"Officers attended and a 55-year-old man from Burton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of providing a positive breath test. He is currently in police custody."

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police by calling non-emergency number 101 and quoting incident number 150 of March 20.