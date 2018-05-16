Motorists heading in and out of Burton have been facing delays after an accident on the A38 this morning.

Very slow traffic has been reported on the northbound carriageway after a broken down vehicle on the Toyota Island resulted in an accident.

Traffic and travel information site, Inrix, has reported there is very slow traffic on the northbound carriageway after a broken down vehicle on the Toyota Island resulted in an accident.

The broken down vehicle on the is still causing problems for traffic.

Check out our updates below.