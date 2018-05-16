Motorists heading in and out of Burton have been facing delays after an accident on the A38 this morning.

Very slow traffic has been reported on the northbound carriageway after a broken down vehicle on the Toyota Island resulted in an accident.

The broken down vehicle on the is still causing problems for traffic.

Midland Classic puts out extra buses to deal with delays

One witness stuck in the traffic described the scene as “mayhem”

She said: “There was traffic everywhere. I’ve never seen it so bad.

“Hawkins Lane was gridlocked. People were trying to turn around to find another route, it was mayhem.

“The traffic was backed up all the way to the A38.”

Drivers urged to avoid the area

Delays on the A50

Motorists on the A50 are warned of queuing traffic on the A50.

There are currently delays on the eastbound carriageway at the B5030 Ashbourne Road at the Little Chef roundabout.

Other traffic problems on the A38

There is also queuing traffic at the A38 Kingsway, in Derby.

According to traffic and travel website Inrix, traffic is building up on the northbound carriageway before Kingsway Island and Markeaton Island.

Heavy traffic in the town centre

There is heavy traffic as a result in Burton town centre
Delays to bus services as a result

Traffic is building up in the town centre

Traffic in Horninglow Street
Traffic is at a standstill in Horninglow Street

