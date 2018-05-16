Motorists heading in and out of Burton have been facing delays after an accident on the A38 this morning.
Very slow traffic has been reported on the northbound carriageway after a broken down vehicle on the Toyota Island resulted in an accident.
The broken down vehicle on the is still causing problems for traffic.
Midland Classic puts out extra buses to deal with delays
Tweets about the traffic
Here's what witnesses are saying
One witness stuck in the traffic described the scene as “mayhem”
She said: “There was traffic everywhere. I’ve never seen it so bad.
“Hawkins Lane was gridlocked. People were trying to turn around to find another route, it was mayhem.
“The traffic was backed up all the way to the A38.”
Drivers urged to avoid the area
Delays on the A50
Motorists on the A50 are warned of queuing traffic on the A50.
There are currently delays on the eastbound carriageway at the B5030 Ashbourne Road at the Little Chef roundabout.
Other traffic problems on the A38
There is also queuing traffic at the A38 Kingsway, in Derby.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, traffic is building up on the northbound carriageway before Kingsway Island and Markeaton Island.