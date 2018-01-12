The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters travelling in and out of Burton this morning are being warned of congestion on major routes.

Roadworks near James Brindley Way, on the roundabout on the A5121 are causing vehicles to slow and back up along Derby Road in both directions.

Dashcam footage taken around 7.45am showed heavy traffic along the A5151 towards the A38, and in the other direction towards the Pirelli Stadium.

Elsewhere on the area's roads, there is a travel time of six minutes on the A444 Stanton Road, in Stapenhill Hill, heading northbound.

Meanwhile, there are also some delays on the M1 southbound, in Derbyshire, due to roadworks.