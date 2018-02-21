Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a barrier in Swadlincote.

Emergency services were called to to Derby Road in Swadlincote, near to the ski centre, at around 12.30pm after it was reported that a car had crashed into one of the medal barriers at the side of the road.

The person , it is not if it was a man or woman, had to be freed by firefighters from the car and were later taken to Derby Royal Hospital for further treatment, East Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed.

Officers from Derbyshire police were called to the scene to redirect traffic as the road had been blocked while the incident was dealt with.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We received a call at 12.30pm with reports of a collision involving one car. The road was blocked and the vehicle is now being recovered. Police are still on the scene and are redirecting traffic."

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "Our fire crews were called by the ambulance service to assist in a crash they were attending.

"Our crews assisted in stabilising the car and helping to free the casualty from the vehicle before they were handed into the care of paramedics."