A life-size model of a classic Ferrari racing car is being sold on internet auction site eBay to raise money to help homeless people living on the streets in Burton.

The model, which depicts a Ferrari similar to those use for racing in the 1950s, is currently on display at Willington Shell Power Station but will be sold to raise money for Burton HOPE, a volunteer group which works closely with rough sleepers in the town.

The model will be sold on eBay, with all the proceeds going towards group funds.

Burton HOPE is made up of volunteers who work to support homeless people living in Burton and the surrounding areas.

Members of the group regularly take part in 'outreach' sessions, meeting people living on the streets with the aim of helping them find ways to get out of their situation and stop sleeping rough. The group also gives out free food, drinks and warm clothes to anyone who needs it.

The donation of the model car has been organised by Angie Carnegie-Boat, from AB Forecourts. She is the franchisee at the petrol station. The car had originally been commissioned by Shell for promotional purposes.

Burton HOPE chairman John Anderson said: "The sale of the model Ferrari will bring in some much needed funds to Burton HOPE. We do not have any funding so we are grateful for any donations to keep our organisation going.

"On behalf of Burton HOPE I would like to thank Angie and Shell for this really generous gesture. We all look forward to having some fun auctioning off the Ferrari on eBay."

Mr Anderson visited the petrol station and met Angie Carnegie-Scarfe and Lewis Gladwin who told him about the car and even let him have a sit in the driving seat.

The car might only be a model, but a real racing car from the 1950s will set you back more than £1 million, as a similar 1960 model of a former racing car was sold for £1.2 million in 2007.

Other former Ferrari F1 racing cars have been sold for up to £10 million in specialised auctions.

The auction for the car is now live and can be found on www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Unique-life-size-model-ferrari-car-/163041873758?roken=cUgayN

Ferrari through the years

Ferrari is an Italian luxury sports car and racing car manufacturer, which was founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1939.

The company built its first car in 1940 but it wasn't officially recognised until 1947 when the first Ferrari-badged car was completed.

Throughout its history, the company has been recognised for its successes in racing, especially in Formula One, where it is the most successful racing team.

Ferrari holds the record for winning the most constructors championships at 16, and having produced the highest number of winning drivers with 15 taking the title.

In May 2012, the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO became the most expensive car in history when it sold for £23.6 million in the US.

Homelessness in the UK

The Government reported that between July 1 and September 30, 2017, there were 15,290 households registered as being homeless across local governments.

The term homelessness refers to anybody who does not have a permanent home. This can include people living in temporary accommodation, sofa-surfing, squatters or rough sleepers.

It can be difficult to get an accurate report of how many people in the UK are sleeping rough, but each year the government carries out a count on a single night to determine this figure.

The last count was carried out in August 2016, and reported that there were 4,134 people rough sleeping in the UK. However, many homeless charities believe this figure to be much higher.