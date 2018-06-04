A crash on the A38 near Fradley was causing delays in the morning rush hour today.
The incident is believed to have happened at the Fradley Arms junction onto Fine Lane at around 7.30am this morning, Monday, June 4.
Traffic and travel information website Inrix reported that two vehicles were involved in a collision and one lane of the southbound carriageway was blocked while it is dealt with.
There was congestion on the A38 backing up towards Branston and motorists were caught in delays in and around Burton.
The lane re-opened fully after the vehicles were recovered at around 9.30am.
Accident cleared
Highways England has confirmed the road has now cleared and congestion is beginning to ease.
Normal traffic conditions are expected by 10.30am.
Accident recovery work ongoing
Highways England has reported accident recovery work is currently ongoing in the area.
Midland Classic warns of delays to buses
Four-mile delays on A38
Four-mile delays have been reported on the A38 between Fradley and Branston
Highways England warns of 50-minute delays
Highways England has reported there are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.
Traffic conditions are not expected to return to normal until 10.30am.
Midland Classic warns of delays
Delays of 30 minutes expected
Motorists travelling on the A38 southbound towards Lichfield are being warned of delays of up to 30 minutes due to the accident near Fradley.