A crash on the A38 near Fradley was causing delays in the morning rush hour today.

The incident is believed to have happened at the Fradley Arms junction onto Fine Lane at around 7.30am this morning, Monday, June 4.

Traffic and travel information website Inrix reported that two vehicles were involved in a collision and one lane of the southbound carriageway was blocked while it is dealt with.

There was congestion on the A38 backing up towards Branston and motorists were caught in delays in and around Burton.

The lane re-opened fully after the vehicles were recovered at around 9.30am.

