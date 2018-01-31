The video will start in 8 Cancel

Traffic has now returned to normal after two cars crashed on a busy road in Burton earlier this morning, Wednesday, January 31.

A black Volkswagen Golf and a grey Vauxhall Zafira collided on Horninglow Street, close to Shakespeare Road.

The crash meant mean the road was partially blocked while emergency services were on the scene.

A spokesman from Derbyshire police said: "Our officers were called to Horninglow Street at 10.57am after we got reports of a collision between two vehicles.

"A black Volkswagen Golf and a grey Vauxhall Zafira were involved in a crash, but there were no serious injuries. Neither driver has gone to hospital as far as we are aware.

"The incident was quickly dealt with and the road was cleared by 11.06am allowing traffic to flow freely."

The road is now clear and no traffic problems have been reported.