Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic is building for commuters heading into Burton as temporary traffic lights are stuck on red, causing chaos for road users.

Temporary lights on the A511 Ashby Road in Woodville between Heath Lane and Butt Lane, have failed, meaning motorists have been left unsure of when they can safely travel through the disruption. The delays are affecting commuters travelling in both directions, either toward Burton or Ashby.

The work on the road is being carried out by Western Power Distribution, as workers install a new gas supply in the road. The work had previously been expected to be completed today, but it is not known if the traffic light failure will delay this.

Those who travel on buses have also been advised of the delays as a spokesman for Midland Classic said: "The temporary lights on the A511 in Woodville are currently stuck on red in both directions. Sorry, but there will be delays to route nine as traffic is already building in the area."