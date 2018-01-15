The video will start in 8 Cancel

Motorists have been reporting delays in Horninglow after three-way traffic lights there have been causing problems for commuters.

Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported that there was heavy traffic on the A511 Horninglow Road North in both directions around Harper Avenue this morning.

A resident has told the Burton Mail that the traffic lights were put up on Saturday afternoon.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: "There has been a three-way traffic light system in place all weekend, and it has been causing a lot of problems for residents.

"With it being three-way traffic control, there have been huge delays and no-one knows why they are even there.

It is not yet known if work is being carried out in the area.