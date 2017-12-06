Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football legend John McGovern looks set to make at least £4,000 in an auction of his treasured trophies from his glittering playing career - and that could be much higher as the online sale draws to a close.

The former Derby County and Nottingham Forest star, who lifted the European Cup twice, revealed to the Burton Mail that he once celebrated winning the old Division 1 title by buying a car from Burton garage TC Harrison.

He also said he might treat himself to a new motor from the proceeds of the auction being organised by Marchington firm John Pye Auctions. The auction closes at noon on Thursday, December 7.

The midfielder who played for Derby and Forest during their glory years is selling some of the medals and trophies from his career.

When the Burton Mail spoke to him last week, he remembered buying a car from TC Harrison in Horninglow Street after winning the Division 1 title in 1971/72, but sadly he couldn't remember what model it was.

The football star's winners' medal from when Derby County won the Division 1 title in 1971/72 is currently at £2,101, with just under two days left until the auction closes.

Meanwhile, bids for the Division 2 winners' medal from the 1968/69 season are at £610.

John McGovern's glittering career

John McGovern was born in 1949 in Montrose, Scotland.

When he was just 19, he became the youngest player to play in all four divisions of the football league, having joined Hartlepool United in Division Four and staying with them after promotion to Division 3.

He then moved to Derby County, who were in Division 2 at the time but were promoted to the ten top flight Division 1 in McGovern's second season. He helped the team win its first ever Division 1 title in 1971/72.

Later in his career, the midfielder moved to Nottingham Forest FC after a short stay at Leeds United. There, he won two successive European Cups and won the Division 1 title in the 1977/78 season. He was the Forest captain too.

He forged a close relationship with legendary manager Brian Clough, who managed Derby County and Nottingham Forest at the same times McGovern was at the clubs.

What's on offer in the auction?

