Planning to buy a new diesel car? Then you need to be aware that changes are going to be taking place this spring which could cost you hundreds of pounds.

A brand-new car tax is set to be introduced which could cost you around £500 extra if your car fails to meet the latest pollution standard.

The car tax increase will be applied to NEW cars bought after April 1, 2018, and not those registered before. That means drivers of existing diesel cars will not need to pay more.

The changes are linked to the Government's new set of Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) bands, announced during last year's Autumn Budget reports The Mirror.

In his speech, Chancellor Philip Hammond said that, from 1 April, 2018, diesel cars that emit excessive pollution levels will have to pay more car tax than they currently do as the band will go up.

But almost nine drivers in 10 do not understand the new rules that are kicking in for diesel cars on April 1.

This excessive level is measured against Euro 6 emission standards (the level considered harmful to health and the environment). You can check where your car sits, here.

Steve Tallett, 61, managing director of Crescent Motors, in Wetmore Road, Burton said: "With the pressure from the EU, the Government are having to come up with new ideas to clean up the atmosphere.

"The Government has realised diesel engines aren't as clean as they thought they were and motorists are the ones being penalised - diesel drivers in particular.

"Personally I think people will buy what they want to buy, regardless of the price of road tax."

The extra tax, which can be anything from £15 to £500, will apply in the first year only.

After that there will be a flat rate depending on your vehicle:

£140 a year extra for petrol or diesel vehicles

£130 a year extra for alternative fuel vehicles (hybrids, bioethanol and LPG)

£0 a year for vehicles with zero CO2 emissions

What's changing?

The cost of your car - if you drive a high polluting one.

From April 2018, new Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) rules will alter how much motorists need to pay.

It means that any car that produces more than 120mg/km of NOx will be forced to pay more for road tax in the first year.

At present, no new diesels conform to the standards, so the extra fee will apply to all new diesels sold.

The Treasury says it thinks fewer than two million cars will be subject to the band jump, although cars such as the Ford Fiesta are expected to see a £20 rise in the first-year rates.

Why make changes?

It's all part of the Government's plan to crack down on toxic gases harming the environment.

Britain is one of the five member states that have received a "final warning" from the EU for breaching nitrogen dioxide limits - which have proven links to heart disease and lung cancer.

According to some studies, air pollution kills 50,000 people annually in the UK alone.

The penalties are designed to encourage drivers to adopt fuel types that are less polluting and less damaging to the environment.

What about older cars?

If you bought your car before April 1, 2018, you won't be affected by the new tax changes as it only affects cars registered after April 1 this year.

Older cars will continue to be taxed according to the old system of CO2 emissions.

If you are buying a new car, you may want to reconsider your fuel options, or aim for a pre-registered one to avoid the extra tax.