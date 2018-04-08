Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in Staffordshire have issued a warning to drivers of keyless cars to take precautions to protect their vehicles from falling into the hands of thieves after thefts nationally.

Thieves have been starting to turn their attention to keyless cars with the help of electronic devices such as hi-tech "relay boxes" which are widely available to buy on online stores.

These devices can bypass the security systems without crooks needing to steal keys or smash a window to get into a car.

There has been an increase in this type of crime across the country but Detective Inspector John Quilty, of Staffordshire Police, has said that it was still quite rare in the UK.

Different makes of keyless cars have been stolen including luxury BMWs and Range Rovers. Popular Ford Fiestas have also been targeted, according to the Burton Mail sister title The Mirror.

Detective Inspector Quilty has however offered a series of top tips to owners of keyless cars to help protect them against theft.

He said: "We are aware of this type of device being used more frequently across the county to steal various models of cars and vans. However, it is still quite rare.

"Our advice to drivers who own keyless cars is to take precautions such as using an old-fashioned steering wheel lock, keeping your car in a locked garage if you have one and keeping key fobs well away from doors and windows in a metal tin, which can block the relay boxes from working.

"It is also advisable to ask your dealer for security software updates and to check if your vehicle has a tracker and that it is activated."

Thieves can use transmitting devices known as 'relay boxes' to extend the signal from the car's keyless fob, which is usually inside the owner's home, using this signal to unlock and start the car.

The Ford Fiesta was the best-selling car of 2017 with 59,380 sales, 22,677 ahead of its closest rival according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

A spokesman for Ford said: "Ford Motor Company takes vehicle security seriously and continuously invests in technology to deter theft of, and from, our vehicles.

"Additionally a growing issue for the industry is the availability of security tools, which should be confined to dealerships and other specialists, being on uncontrolled public sale."

Simon Hurr, Ford security specialist, warns that criminals' attack equipment can compromise security while cars are being locked or are unattended and suggests simple safeguards:

Check for visual cues to confirm the car is deadlocked as you walk away. The indicators flash as the alarm is set and wing mirrors fold in as permanent confirmation that the car is secure

Do not store key fobs just inside your front door within close range of a car parked outside. Store further away, in a metal box or shielded pouch available from Ford dealerships and TASSA (Tracking & Aftermarket Security System Association) approved.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were almost 358,000 reported instances of thefts from or of a motor vehicle in 2014 alone, with at least 30,000 going uninvestigated. Since then, the number of cars being stolen has risen by 30 per cent up to last year.