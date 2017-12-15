The A38 northbound has been closed due to an accident, traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported.
The incident has happened between the A5121 (Branston Interchange) and A5121 (Clay Mills) and has closed the road.
There is queuing traffic which is affecting vehicles heading towards Derby.
The accident is reported as near Shobnall Bridge.
It has not been helped by an earlier accident on this stretch of the northbound carriageway when a van overturned at 5.30am. The road was initially blocked but was later cleared.
The van driver was not injured in the one-vehicle crash which caused damage to the central reservation. Debris was cleared before the road was reopened on one lane.
The A38 has now reopened
Staffordshire Police has confirmed the A38 is reopen but there are still traffic delays
Two lorry drivers suffer minor injuries
West Midlands Ambulance Services has reported that it was called to the A38 northbound at 11.13am.
One ambulance and a paramedic officers attended the scene and treated one driver for a minor knee injury, and another driver for a minor shoulder injury. Both were discharged after an assessment.
Live map showing delays on the A38
A live map shows traffic jams on the A38 northbound due to the two-vehicle collision
Diversion in place for those stuck on the A38
Anyone stuck in traffic travelling northbound to Burton can turn off the A38 at Alrewas onto the A513 to Kings Bromley, then onto the A515 to Sudbury before turning on to the A511 to the Toyota roundabout junction with the A38.
Midland Classic is diverting buses
Bus firm Midland Classic has said it is diverting services due to the closure
Pictures of the scene as A38 closed
A Tweet has revealed more information about the incident which involves HGVs
A38 closed due to two-vehicle collision
The A38 is closed between Branston and Claymills due to a two-vehicle collision.
Read the full story here.