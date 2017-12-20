There has been an accident on the M1 close to East Midlands Airport.
It happened between Junction 23 for Loughborough and 24 Kegworth and the airport.
A breakdown is slowing traffic on the M6
Traffic on the M6 seems to be coping well.
Vehicle tyre change causing delays on M6 toll
Highways England has reported that delays on the M6 toll northbound are due to a tyre change on a vehicle.
Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume between 5pm and 5.15pm.
Broken down vehicle on M6 toll northbound
One lane has been closed on the M6 toll northbound after Junction 5 for Lichfield.
Traffic and travel information site Inrix is reporting that one lane has been closed, but traffic is coping well.
Accident cleared
The accident has now been cleared and all lanes have now been re-opened.
Traffic is now easing in the area and is expected to return to normal shortly.
Traffic is queuing on the carriageway
Traffic is queuing on the carriageway while recovery is in progress.
One lane is currently closed, says traffic and travel information website Inrix.