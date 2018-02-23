The video will start in 8 Cancel

There may be times when you're tempted to a rude hand gesture to a fellow motorist when driving, but did you know that doing so could see you landed with a £1,000 fine?

You may not realise it, but the sheer act of sticking up your middle finger could see you prosecuted for ‘disorderly conduct’.

Covered by the Crime and Disorder Act 1998, the offence could see people fined for 75% of their weekly salary, to a maximum of £1,000.

Drivers could be punished if the rude act is classed as 'not being fully in control of a vehicle,' Metro reports .

It comes after a warning by police about the dangers of using e-cigarettes while driving - saying it could result in people facing prosecution and losing their licence.

Although vaping while driving is NOT itself an illegal act, it is up to the discretion of police officers to determine what they deem as a potentially dangerous and distracting hand-held electronic device.

Senior police officers said on Wednesday that drivers using e-cigarettes risk obscuring their vision with huge clouds of vapour.