A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a crash with a lorry in Croxall.

Emergency services were called to the A513 in Croxall, close to Oakley Farm, at around 3pm today, Tuesday, February 20, after a collision between a motorbike and a lorry.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that a man in his 20s was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital by ambulance after he sustained a shoulder injury in the collision just after 3pm.

A spokesman said: "We sent an ambulance down to the scene near Oakley Farm and treated a man in his 20s at the scene who had been on his motorbike.

"He suffered a shoulder injury and was given painkillers before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance."

The lorry driver is believed to have not been hurt.

The road is still closed while police deal with the incident and the vehicles are recovered.

A spokesman from Staffordshire Police said: "We were called just after 3pm after a collision between a motorbike and a lorry.

"The rider of the motorbike was treated by paramedics at the scene.

"Officers are still at the scene waiting for recovery vehicles to arrive and directing traffic."

Slow traffic has been reported across the road and traffic and travel information website, Inrix, says the road closure is affecting traffic between Alrewas and Elford.