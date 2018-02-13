Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It only seems five minutes since new driving laws were introduced in the UK and there are set to be even more major shake-ups for motorists in 2018.

Over the next few months driving is about to get more complicated as a raft of new legislation will change the way you drive in 2018.

The new laws introduced last year included penalties for those speeding, and using a mobile phone while driving, reports the Cambridge Evening News

So what have the next few months got in store when it comes to the changes?

New MOT rules

This will be the year that it becomes harder to pass your MoT, due to tougher emissions tests.

Vehicles will now be rated in three categories: dangerous, major and minor.

Those cars given a "major" or "dangerous" rating will automatically fail.

Additional criteria to be introduced effects vehicles with diesel filters, with filters that look like they've been removed or tampered with granted an automatic fail.

Filters that give out visible smoke of any colour will also be considered a major fault and an automatic fail.

As for other rules, a steering box leaking oil is a minor fault- but if it's dripping badly, it'll be bumped up to a major fault.

These new rules come in to force on Sunday, May 20.

Fines for misusing motorways

Highways England is using cameras on smart motorways to catch people misusing the hard shoulder, normally only opened if there is an incident in another lane.

If you drive in the hard shoulder when it is closed, you could be issued with a fine from March 2018.

Highways England has reportedly sent 80,000 letters to motorists ignoring signs not to misuse the hard shoulder, and will be punishing motorists with fixed charges of £100 and three penalty points from spring.

Learner drivers allowed on motorways

Learner drivers won't have to wait until they've passed their test to be allowed on motorways.

If accompanied by an approved instructor in a car with fitted dual controls, they will soon be allowed to make the journey on to motorways.

The exact date in 2018 will be confirmed nearer the time.

Tax hike for diesel cars

Newly registered diesel cars will be facing a tax increase starting from Sunday, April 1.

The first-year Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) is going up by one band.

This means a Ford Fiesta would see a one-off increase of £20 while other cars could be hit by a tax of up to £500.

The changes apply to those vehicles that do not meet the Euro 6 engine requirements under the new Real Driving Emissions (RDE).

There is no new diesel car on sale that meets the standard, so they will currently all be subject to a tax increase.

Young drivers could be banned from the roads at night

Figures show that a quarter of car crashes that lead to death or serious injuries are caused by drivers aged between 17 and 24.

Now, a "Graduated Driving Licence" is being proposed, which is likely to prohibit younger people from driving after dark.

The system may also restrict the engine size for new drivers (to curtail "boy racers"), and could even add a second driving test following this probationary period.

Changes to the driving test

Back in December 2017, various changes were made to the driving test.

These included increasing the time of independent driving (up from 10 minutes to 20), where the person taking the test is asked to follow directions on a sat nav, as well as changed to manoeuvres and knowledge of car functions.

You’ll now be tested on one of the following three manoeuvres: parallel park at the side of the road; park in a bay - either driving in and reversing out, or reversing in and driving out; pull up on the right-hand side of the road, reverse for two car lengths and rejoin the traffic.

The final change is in the 'show me, tell me' section.

You are still asked the 'tell me' question at the start of the test but the 'show me' question is asked during the test - for example, demonstrating you know how to use the windscreen wipers.