A lorry has overturned on the A50 on the westbound side today near to the Sudbury roundabout.
Traffic and travel information website, Inrix, has reported that one lane of the carriageway is currently closed while the incident is being dealt with.
Derbyshire police has confirmed officers are on the way to the incident.
Travel time is currently 15 minutes against expected times, says Inrix.
Traffic is building on the A50
Traffic is queuing in the area of the A50 and it is reportedly the worst heading away from Foston.
Congestion is believed to be building on the A50 to junction six for Scropton and Hatton.
Traffic is backing up due to overturned lorry
Our photographer on the scene says traffic is backed up all the the way to Scropton and down the back lanes