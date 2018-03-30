A lorry has overturned on the A50 on the westbound side today near to the Sudbury roundabout.

Traffic and travel information website, Inrix, has reported that one lane of the carriageway is currently closed while the incident is being dealt with.

Derbyshire police has confirmed officers are on the way to the incident.

Travel time is currently 15 minutes against expected times, says Inrix.

Follow our live updates on this incident below.