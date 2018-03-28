Motorists are being warned of heavy delays on the A38 after an accident near Barton-under-Needwood.
Traffic and travel information website, Inrix, has reported that the accident happened on the A38 on the northbound side at around 3.20pm this afternoon, Wednesday, March 28.
The incident is believed to have happened near the Catholme turn off at Doghead Lane.
Highways England has currently predicted that there are delays of up 15 minutes against usual traffic.
Follow our live updates of this incident.
Key Events
Three-car collsion, police say
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said:
“Three vehicles have been involved in a collision.
“There don’t appear to be any injuries, but the road is partially blocked while the incident is dealt with.
“The vehicles involved are a grey Ford Focus, a Volkswagen Polo and a Land Rover Discovery. All three are considered to be in a drivable condition.”
Motorist's account of delays
An eyewitness says the northbound carriageway currently has very heavy traffic.
The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “There has been an accident on the carriageway and it is currently down to one lane.
“There is an extensive tailback to Alrewas so avoid the area at all costs. Police are at the scene.”
No injuries reported
Staffordshire Police have confirmed officers are in attendance at the scene.
A spokesman said no injuries have been reported at the moment.
Tailbacks to Fradley
Google Maps’ live traffic shows that is heavy traffic on the A38 through Alrewas and into Fradley.
Bus services could be affected
Bus operator Midland Classic is warning that services are likely to be affected by the incident.