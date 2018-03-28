Motorists are being warned of heavy delays on the A38 after an accident near Barton-under-Needwood.

Traffic and travel information website, Inrix, has reported that the accident happened on the A38 on the northbound side at around 3.20pm this afternoon, Wednesday, March 28.

The incident is believed to have happened near the Catholme turn off at Doghead Lane.

Highways England has currently predicted that there are delays of up 15 minutes against usual traffic.

