Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These shocking pictures show the aftermath of a collision on the M42 between Burton and Tamworth earlier today, Saturday, December 23.

Two cars crashed at around 1.15pm on the southbound carriageway, officers from Warwickshire Police have said.

Emergency services were at the scene, along with an air ambulance, but nobody was seriously injured in the crash, according to reports.

Warwickshire Police's Operational Patrol Unit shared photos of the incident on its Twitter page. The images show severe damage to the front of an unidentified vehicle.

In the tweet, officers said: "We've been in attendance at a collision on the M42 between junctions 10 and 11 for Tamworth. Thankfully not a serious collision. Road is now running freely."

(Image: Warwickshire Police OPU)

Traffic and travel information website Inrix states that the road was closed for more than an hour while the incident was dealt with. The northbound carriageway was also closed for a short time to allow the air ambulance to land.

All lanes have now been reopened and traffic is expected to clear within the next hour.