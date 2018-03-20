Two vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A38 near Fradley during the morning rush hour.

The vehicles are believed to have crashed on the southbound carriageway of the A38 at around 8.45am this morning, Tuesday, March 20.

One lane of the carriageway near Wood End Lane, for the Fradley Park turn off, has been closed while the incident is dealt with.

Slow traffic has been reported and congestion is building to the A513 near Alrewas.

Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported that two vehicles have crashed and cannot be separated. Recovery has also been requested for the two vehicles.

It is not yet known if anybody has been injured in the incident.

Follow our live coverage of this event below.