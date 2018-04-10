Motoring experts are warning drivers that they need to buckle up their pets to avoid hefty fines and a potential ban.
Drivers could could be given a penalty of up to £2,500 if they do not strap their pet in and they could also receive nine points on their licence and a potential ban from driving altogether.
The warning comes after a survey of drivers revealed that many have no idea about the rules.
In fact, the research by Confused.com revealed that a third of pet-owning motorists don’t buckle up their four-legged travel companions when driving in the car, reported the Plymouth Herald .
If you crash because your dog has distracted you, as well as potentially causing harm to yourself or others, you could end up being prosecuted.
Motorists could be punished with a £200 fine for driving without proper control of the car and, in some cases, up to £2,500 for driving without due care and attention.
It could also hit drivers where they least expect it when it comes to making a claim.
Car insurance providers have the right to invalidate polices if drivers are distracted or not in control of the car in the event of an accident.