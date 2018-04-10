Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motoring experts are warning drivers that they need to buckle up their pets to avoid hefty fines and a potential ban.

Drivers could could be given a penalty of up to £2,500 if they do not strap their pet in and they could also receive nine points on their licence and a potential ban from driving altogether.

The warning comes after a survey of drivers revealed that many have no idea about the rules.

In fact, the research by Confused.com revealed that a third of pet-owning motorists don’t buckle up their four-legged travel companions when driving in the car, reported the Plymouth Herald .

If you crash because your dog has distracted you, as well as potentially causing harm to yourself or others, you could end up being prosecuted.

Motorists could be punished with a £200 fine for driving without proper control of the car and, in some cases, up to £2,500 for driving without due care and attention.

It could also hit drivers where they least expect it when it comes to making a claim.

Car insurance providers have the right to invalidate polices if drivers are distracted or not in control of the car in the event of an accident.