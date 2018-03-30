Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it comes to driving, there is always that one manoeuvre that some drivers just cannot get their head around.

Now the most difficult manoeuvre that drivers face on a daily basis has now been revealed after being chosen in a poll of thousands of UK drivers.

Topping the poll will not be a surprise to many as parallel parking comes out in the lead.

The survey revealed that when searching for a spot to park, some drivers are even happy to drive almost a hundred metres further than necessary to find an easier spot if the first space looks a bit tight.

This is because the dreaded parallel park is the nation's trickiest to pull off. Mirror Online have reported it emerged top in a poll of 2,000 UK motorists.

(Image: Getty)

Mark Jordan, of Mark Jordan Driving which covers Burton, Swadlincote and Ashby, has now offered some top tips for the tricky move.

He said: "The parallel park is one of those manoeuvres which, if not regularly carried out, drivers actually forget how to do it, when in fact it is quite simple.

"Our pupils do struggle at the start just as anybody learning does. However, after the correct guidance and practice they find it as easy as any of the manoeuvres they may have to carry out on their test.

"Many go on to do it on a regular basis, without mishaps, particularly if they have no drive to park on.

"In my experience I find that pupils panic if a car from behind approaches and they then rush the manoeuvre and it ultimately goes wrong.

"This causes more panic and they either give up or turn the wheel the wrong way, hitting the car they are parallel with.

"My advice is to take your time, show others behind your intention, by signalling early (just before the beginning of the space is ideal) keep your foot on the foot brake and going straight into reverse.

"Everyone now knows your intention and other drivers behind will either wait or go around if there is enough room.

"What I see is too many drivers not thinking about the traffic coming around them just as they swing out.

"When parallel parking you must wait until it is safe for your car's front end to swing out and check your blindspot before doing so for cyclists and motor bikes.

"Remember when doing this, it is not your priority you must wait until someone lets you carry on or it is all clear to proceed.

"So take your time, do it slowly and most of all make sure it is safe."

Reversing into a parking bay and reversing around a corner followed as the next most difficult manoeuvres to navigate.

David Carter, for Accident Advice Helpline, which commissioned the research via OnePoll.com, said: "Parallel parking has been a thorn in drivers' sides since the invention of the motor car.

"We've all felt the pressure of getting into a tight parking space on a busy street when there are others watching.

"So it's no surprise that twice as many people said they dread parallel parking as the next most difficult manoeuvre."

Just under a third of the population have failed a driving test due to mucking up their manoeuvres, with almost one in 10 suffering multiple times.

And 47 per cent of drivers have attempted a parallel park that went so disastrously wrong they simply gave up and drove away halfway through the attempt.

(Image: Getty)

One in four drivers struggling to reverse into a space have humiliatingly exited the vehicle and let someone else finish the procedure for them.

Fifteen per cent of respondents claim a parallel park leaves them feeling anxious, and one in 10 believe a difficult manoeuvre makes them stressed or nervous.

A quarter of men say they feel confident when tackling a tricky manoeuvre - more than double the amount of women who said the same thing.

Four in 10 drivers in the UK also think that manoeuvres are the hardest part of driving, beating out road awareness and knowing what all the signs mean.

As a result, top of the wish-list for drivers hoping to improve their manoeuvring skills would be a rear-facing camera on the car to show the distance to other vehicles.

A quarter of drivers would love to always have someone on standby to get out and help guide them into a tight spot.

A fifth think they simply need to be braver and attempt more difficult manoeuvres – in the hope that practice will make perfect.

The top 10 trickiest driving manoeuvres