Delightful dancers from a South Derbyshire school have pirouetted their way to the final shortlist of a national competition.

The 15 competitors from William Allitt school’s dance company choreographed and performed a special routine as part of the BalletBoyz Fourteen Days challenge.

A video of their routine impressed the contest's judges so much it has now been uploaded to the professional dance company's website.

Siobhan Buchanan, a teacher at the Newhall school, said: "For the competition, students worked their way through a series of choreography tasks and videos from the BalletBoyz themselves, before putting their work together in a final piece - all in just 14 days.

"We received an email to let us know they would like to post our video on their website, which was when we realised it was actually one of the shortlisted videos."

The pupils involved in the project are all girls aged between 11 and 14.

Students audition each year and perform in school shows, as well as U.Dance events at Deda, Derby, and the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield.

Ms Buchanan said: "We're very proud of the dance company for being recognised by the BalletBoyz for their choreography and performance in this competition.

"For some of our students this wasn't their strongest style of dance and this was a challenge pushing them out of their comfort zone.

"They worked incredibly hard to experience and experiment with the choreography tasks before putting the final piece together."

The school's entry can be viewed online at https://www.moovbank.com/fourteendays