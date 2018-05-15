Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Andrew Griffiths

MP for Uttoxeter

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week (May 14 to 20). The focus of Mental Health Awareness Week this year is stress and how we can cope with it.

Stress can be caused by lots of different factors, but for many people, one of the main sources of stress in their lives is the workplace.

Feeling overworked and under pressure can leave people dealing with very high levels of stress, which can be detrimental to their wider mental health.

But work should not have to be damaging to your mental health. As we are all becoming more aware of mental health conditions, and gaining a greater understanding of the effect that these can have on people, more and more employers and other organisations are realising the benefits of promoting positive mental health and an environment where everyone feels supported and valued.

In fact last year’s independent review of mental health at work, Thriving at Work, which was co-led by the head of the mental health charity Mind, found that the poor mental health of employees has an annual cost to the UK economy of between £74 billion and £99 billion.

The Mental Health Foundation also estimates that 70 million days of work are lost each year in the UK due to mental health conditions such as anxiety, stress and depression.

These are staggering figures, and they show that it is in the interests of employees and employers alike to make sure that their workplace is one where mental health is taken seriously and all the staff feel like there is support available for them should they need it.

The Government agrees with a number of the recommendations in the Thriving at Work report, and recognises the significant benefits of workplaces that encourage and support good mental health, and provide help to those who are suffering from poor mental health.

We are also continuing to give record funding to mental health services and treatment, with an extra £1 billion due to be spent on mental health by 2021.

This year’s Mental Health Awareness Week gives us an opportunity to consider what we can do in our own workplaces to minimise stress and support those who are struggling with mental ill health.

Both Mind and the Mental Health Foundation have useful suggestions on their websites, including training courses, information on how to manage and reduce stress, and support to just begin having the conversation about stress and mental health at work.

So join me this week in supporting Mental Health Awareness Week, and thinking about how you cope with stress and how you can help those that you work with and those that you love to deal with stress.