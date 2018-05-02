The BBC’s Blue Planet documentary which aired on television earlier this year was a watershed moment in how people think about the environment. The old adage of “out of sight, out of mind” has never been more apt when we consider the sheer amount of waste floating around in our oceans. This was television at its best and a step-change in society has been seen in a matter of months. Whether that is via the explosion of community litter picks, efforts being made to recycle plastic coated coffee cups or the drive to end the huge number of single-use plastic bottles, the response of the British public has been immense. Of course, we could not be much further from the sea and the furthest point from the sea is actually just outside Coton-in-the-Elms! However, we are doing our bit to protect our environment for future generations here too even if we’re focusing on green spaces, streams and rivers. (Image: Getty) You may have seen a report earlier this week about the hugely successful litter pick held recently in Church Gresley, which was organised by the Castleton Park Community and Neighbourhood Watch. More than 35 volunteers turned out including many young parents with their families and it is so important for children and young people to gain respect for their environment at an early age. These community events are not just taking place in and around Swadlincote either. The Melbourne Civic Society hosts two litter picks a year (the next is in November), Netherseal and Ticknall have them too, and Foston and Scropton Parish Council are working with their district councillors to set an event up in the near future. If you would like further details then please contact me at: heather.wheeler.mp@parliament.uk South Derbyshire District Council is also working hard to combat litter and this is a high priority for the Council’s leadership. Clearly, litter is not just a South Derbyshire problem and local councils across the country spend more than £680 million on cleaning it up. The Government has also acted by increasing possible fines to £150 from the previous £80. Fines are ‘on-the-spot’ and also apply to litter thrown from vehicles. Importantly, the fine for litter from vehicles goes to the vehicle owner rather than having the rigmarole of trying to prove (often in vain) who threw the litter from the vehicle if there is more than one passenger. Every one of us has a responsibility to leave our local area in a better state than we found it so the next time you pass some litter when you’re out and about do the right thing. Pick it up and pop it in the bin. Heather Wheeler, South Derbyshire MP